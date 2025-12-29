Strong demand, premium pricing brings non- NCR developers to Gurugram

Gurugram, already established as the corporate hub of Delhi-NCR, is increasingly attracting developers from outside the region, drawn by robust end-user demand, premium pricing, and emerging development opportunities.

Over the past few years, national developers such as Mumbai-based Lodha Developers, Godrej Properties, Birla Estates, Oberoi Realty, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Mahindra Lifespaces, Bengaluru-based RMZ, Sobha, and others have intensified their presence in the city, signaling Gurugram’s status as NCR’s most lucrative real estate market.

“The Gurugram market remains very strong for us, and we are actively looking for growth opportunities. There are a lot more opportunities in this market. Whatever comes our way, we are willing to look into it,” said KT Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer of Birla Estates.

The company has launched three of its four planned projects in NCR, including the recently launched Birla Pravaah, a premium residential project that was sold out within 24 hours of launch, clocking sales of over Rs 1,800 crore in Sector 71, and is evaluating both joint development agreements (JDAs) and outright acquisitions to expand further. Developers point to a combination of factors driving their interest. “It’s not just demand, it’s about the right location, right pricing, right sizing, and understanding the consumer,” Jithendran explained. He noted that Gurugram’s urbanisation rate is higher than in any other part of India, helping sustain demand.

Industry experts agree that Gurugram’s position as the corporate and commercial hub of NCR is a key draw. “With global workplaces, high-end housing, modern retail spaces, and connectivity, Gurugram has become the region’s most reliable and profitable residential market,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairperson of Anarock Group. He added that emerging micro-markets along Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and sectors beyond the NH-48 belt offer fresh development opportunities, while JDAs and joint ventures allow developers to enter the market with lower risk. Data reflects this strong performance. Between 2021 and September 2025, Gurugram contributed over 50 per cent of both supply and demand in the NCR region, with nearly 1.09 lakh units launched and 1.34 lakh units sold. Unsold inventory steadily declined from over 64,000 units in 2021 to around 36,000 units by September 2025, indicating a well-balanced market with consistent absorption.

Developers are also adapting to evolving buyer preferences. According to Geetika Trehan, CEO, north zone, Godrej Properties, post-pandemic buyers increasingly gravitate toward trusted, branded developers offering better design, reliable delivery, and lifestyle-focused environments. Godrej, while expanding its Gurugram footprint gradually, has launched projects that integrate wellness-oriented planning, green spaces, and air-quality interventions to meet the demands of health-conscious urban buyers. For established players such as Lodha and RMZ, the city’s appeal lies in its depth of demand and infrastructure momentum. “Gurugram stands out due to its strong employment base, improving infrastructure, and well-defined residential micro-markets,” said Sushil Modi, executive director, finance, Lodha Group.

Lodha recently tied up with the Gurugram-based MRG Group for Rs 3,600-crore development in Gurugram, marking its foray into the Delhi-NCR market. Avnish Singh, CEO, RMZ Real Estate Management, added that NCR continues to be structurally resilient, with growth underpinned by population expansion, enterprise demand, and long-term capital inflows, including mixed-use developments combining office, retail, and residential components. Property prices have followed a sharp upward trajectory, rising from an average of Rs 9,500 per square foot in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024) to Rs 12,250 per square foot in 2025—a growth of 29 per cent— reflecting sustained premium demand, according to Anarock.