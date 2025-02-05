GCCs expected to create 425,000 to 450,000 jobs this year, says report

Indian global capability centres (GCCs) are expected to create 4.25 to 4.5 lakh new jobs this year, as the country continues to establish itself as one of the most sought-after destinations for technology talent globally, according to a report by NLB Services, a technology and digital talent solutions provider.

More than a third of the GCCs, which span banking, retail, oil and gas, and aviation, will be looking to expand their workforce by 35-50 per cent, the report added, as supportive government policies provide stimulus to growth.

Most of the hiring will be for entry-level talent, with demand for skills in customer experience and support services (17 per cent), cybersecurity and data protection (17 per cent), and digital transformation and automation (14 per cent).

GCCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai are poised to drive the demand for freshers in the sector.

“India’s position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centres expected to grow to 2,100+ by 2030, driving a market size nearing $100 billion. As we gear up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority," Sachin Alug, chief executive officer, NLB Services, said in a statement.

Bengaluru will remain at the forefront of job creation by GCCs in 2025, followed by Hyderabad. However, Delhi is expected to be the frontrunner by 2030, followed by Pune, as Bengaluru and Chennai show steady momentum, reflecting robust long-term diversity strategies.

Overall, GCCs are expected to add a million people to their current workforce by 2030, taking the total number to 3.3 million and closing the gap with IT services companies.

Also Read

“Over the last three years, India has also witnessed the emergence of new GCC hubs, and GCCs are fast outpacing IT services in job creation. The recent introduction of the national framework in the FY26 budget will further propel GCC growth across Tier-II and Tier-III locations, and the demand for niche skills will continue to rise," added Alug.

The report also said that Bengaluru, with hiring growth expected at 27 per cent, remains the hub for the IT and R&D ecosystem, driven by rising demand for AI, data science, and cloud computing.

Mumbai follows with 23 per cent, Chennai at 19 per cent, Hyderabad at 11 per cent, and Pune and Delhi at 10 per cent each.

GCCs are expected to be top players in Hyderabad (19 per cent) and Mumbai (19 per cent), particularly in IT software & consulting and BFSI.

Delhi/NCR (21 per cent) and Bengaluru (24 per cent) will also remain competitive, especially in telecom & internet services.