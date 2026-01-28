Geopolitical turmoil, softer oil prices to lift oil firms' FY26 dividends

Overall dividend payouts from OMCs, ONGC, Oil India and GAIL slumped by over a third in FY25 from FY24, after FY24 dividends had doubled from FY23, according to industry data. One of the primary drivers of record FY24 payouts was super-strong diesel cracks of up to $32 per barrel, which plunged the following financial year. Profits from making diesel have since rebounded to as much as $27 per barrel since September.