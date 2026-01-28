ONGC-BP tieup boosts oil output from Mumbai High by over 3,500 bpd

The partnership between state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and global major BP has led to a crude oil output increase of over 3,500-4,000 barrels per day (bpd) to date from Mumbai High, bringing the total production to 126,000 bpd from the block, Pankaj Kumar, director of production at ONGC, told Business Standard in an interview.

Gas production from ONGC’s flagship block has also improved by around 2.5 million standard cubic metre per day (mscmd), said Kumar.

ONGC had onboarded BP as Technical Services Provider (TSP) for Mumbai High in February 2025 to boost production, while retaining ownership and operational control of the field. Under the collaboration with BP, ONGC targets a 44 per cent increase in oil production and an 89 per cent jump in gas output from Mumbai High, unlocking up to $15 billion in incremental revenue over 10 years. Peak production is expected after three to four years from the beginning of the project.

“The results are noticeable. The lowest (production) figure from the field would have been in July or August 2025. Since then, the decline has stopped and we have only seen uptick,” said Kumar, adding that noting the success of ONGC-BP tieup in Mumbai High, ONGC has also floated a TSP tender for its other blocks in the western offshore. For ONGC’s Krishna Godavari (KG) block, oil production has stabilised at around 27,000 bpd, compared to the peak production estimates of 45,000 bpd earlier, the official said. The company has onboarded a subject matter expert to boost production from ONGC’s KG-98/2 block.