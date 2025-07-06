Home / Industry / News / Gig work not conducive to sustained earnings, skill enhancement: Govt study

Gig work not conducive to sustained earnings, skill enhancement: Govt study

The study by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) focused on the current scenario of gig workers and their socio-demographic

Gig workers
On the impact of completing tasks on time, the study found that nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 per cent) reported receiving positive reviews from clients, followed by nearly half (48 per cent) who reported receiving rewards.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Gig work can pose challenges for sustained earnings and skill enhancement due to income instability, lack of benefits, and limited opportunities for professional development, according to a recent study.
 
The majority of gig workers believe that gig work is suitable in the long run only as subsidiary employment due to its flexible scheduling and the sense of independence it provides.
 
The study, conducted by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), focused on the current scenario of gig workers and their socio-demographic and work profiles, based on responses from nearly 1,200 workers in four metro cities -- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi -- across four on-demand categories: cab and ride pooling, beauty & wellness, parcel delivery, and food/grocery delivery. 
 
Only 23 per cent of respondents viewed gig work as a means for building a career or upskilling in the long run, while 54 per cent saw it solely as a ‘subsidiary job’, the study found.   
 
It also noted that nearly 64 per cent of gig workers spend more than 48 hours a week on the job, and nearly 73 per cent reported ‘flexible scheduling’ as the reason for joining gig work, followed by 69 per cent who cited ‘instant payment’. 
 
On the impact of completing tasks on time, the study found that nearly two-thirds of respondents (63 per cent) reported receiving positive reviews from clients, followed by nearly half (48 per cent) who reported receiving rewards. 
 
However, only 21 per cent of respondents reported a raise in compensation.  
 
Highlighting the risks, the study noted that 61 per cent of respondents reported volatile income and safety-related issues in the gig economy as key concerns, followed by nearly 52 per cent who reported deactivation of IDs due to false complaints by clients – contributing to job insecurity.  
 
Regarding the involvement of unions, the study found that most gig workers are not formally part of labour unions, although the majority are connected through social media groups and local networks.
 
Recommending steps to promote the welfare of gig workers, the study emphasised the need to integrate legislative frameworks -- such as the Code on Social Security 2020 and state-level laws -- with active participation from private platforms to ensure inclusive growth.
 
“The dynamic and growing field of platform work demands both private and public sector collaboration to ensure equitable opportunities and sustainable growth,” it added.

Topics :The gig economygig economyGig economy in India

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

