Global pharma uses AI to speed drug timelines, but adoption remains uneven

Beyond R&D, MSD is deploying generative AI-driven “content accelerators” to overhaul regulatory, medical and patient-facing documentation. These tools are significantly reducing approval documentation timelines from weeks to days, allowing multiple products to progress toward market simultaneously while maintaining regulatory compliance, Groom said.
A similar strategy is unfolding at Takeda, where AI is being embedded directly into research and development workflows rather than deployed as an add-on. Takeda’s R&D leadership has described AI-native laboratories and redesigned discovery processes as central to improving productivity and increasing the probability of technical success across its portfolio.
Sanjay Patel, SVP and global head of DD&T Innovation Capability Solutions & Services at Takeda, noted India is emerging as a strategic capability hub in this transformation. Takeda’s Innovation Capability Center in Bengaluru is building enterprise-scale digital, data and AI capabilities that support research, manufacturing, supply chains and patient-facing functions globally, leveraging India’s deep digital talent pool and innovation ecosystem.