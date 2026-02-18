Associate Sponsors

Global pharma uses AI to speed drug timelines, but adoption remains uneven

Pharma leaders at BioAsia said AI is accelerating discovery and documentation, doubling pipelines at some firms, though its impact on clinical costs and timelines remains uneven

Anjali Singh Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:28 PM IST
Global pharmaceutical multinationals are increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to shorten drug development cycles while accelerating product launches, reshaping both research pipelines and commercial execution, senior industry leaders said on the sidelines of the BioAsia conference in Hyderabad.
 
From early-stage discovery to regulatory documentation and launch readiness, AI is emerging as a central lever to scale innovation without proportionately increasing costs or timelines, though executives cautioned that the benefits remain uneven across the value chain. 
At MSD, AI has been embedded across discovery and downstream functions, enabling the company to expand its pipeline while compressing time-to-market in parallel. The company plans to roll out more than 20 new drugs globally in the coming years. According to Anton Groom, chief AI officer at MSD, AI-led discovery has doubled the company’s global drug development pipeline over the past two years by speeding up target identification and enabling earlier assessment of safety and efficacy. 
Beyond R&D, MSD is deploying generative AI-driven “content accelerators” to overhaul regulatory, medical and patient-facing documentation. These tools are significantly reducing approval documentation timelines from weeks to days, allowing multiple products to progress toward market simultaneously while maintaining regulatory compliance, Groom said.
 
A similar strategy is unfolding at Takeda, where AI is being embedded directly into research and development workflows rather than deployed as an add-on. Takeda’s R&D leadership has described AI-native laboratories and redesigned discovery processes as central to improving productivity and increasing the probability of technical success across its portfolio.
 
Sanjay Patel, SVP and global head of DD&T Innovation Capability Solutions & Services at Takeda, noted India is emerging as a strategic capability hub in this transformation. Takeda’s Innovation Capability Center in Bengaluru is building enterprise-scale digital, data and AI capabilities that support research, manufacturing, supply chains and patient-facing functions globally, leveraging India’s deep digital talent pool and innovation ecosystem.
 
The company also added that capabilities developed in India are built to scale globally through shared platforms, reusable intelligence and a connected operating model, enabling faster execution and greater enterprise resilience. In this context, India functions as a strategic capability hub within Takeda’s global network, supporting the responsible adoption of AI and large-scale innovation aimed at improving decision-making and patient outcomes worldwide.
 
However, not all companies are seeing immediate reductions in cost or development timelines, particularly in clinical trials. Miltenyi Biotec offered a more cautious assessment during conversations on the sidelines of the conference. Founder Stefan Miltenyi said that while AI is being used extensively in areas such as molecular design, imaging and data analysis, its impact on products currently reaching the clinic has been limited so far.
 
“AI is really exciting, and we are using it in more and more areas,” Miltenyi said, adding that many development processes still rely heavily on traditional, paper-based workflows. While AI is already outperforming humans in tasks such as analysing large volumes of imaging data and identifying complex biological patterns, its broader effect on clinical development costs and timelines is only beginning to emerge.
 
According to Miltenyi, the most significant gains are likely to materialise over time, particularly in clinical trial protocol design, statistical planning, data management and regulatory report writing. He also noted that wider adoption will depend on how quickly regulators in Europe, the US and India adapt to AI-supported development models.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceArtificial Intelligence in healthPharma sectorDrug distributors

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

