Global pharma uses AI to speed drug timelines, but adoption remains uneven

The company also added that capabilities developed in India are built to scale globally through shared platforms, reusable intelligence and a connected operating model, enabling faster execution and greater enterprise resilience. In this context, India functions as a strategic capability hub within Takeda’s global network, supporting the responsible adoption of AI and large-scale innovation aimed at improving decision-making and patient outcomes worldwide.

However, not all companies are seeing immediate reductions in cost or development timelines, particularly in clinical trials. Miltenyi Biotec offered a more cautious assessment during conversations on the sidelines of the conference. Founder Stefan Miltenyi said that while AI is being used extensively in areas such as molecular design, imaging and data analysis, its impact on products currently reaching the clinic has been limited so far.