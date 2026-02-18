L&T, NVIDIA partner to build sovereign gigawatt-scale AI factory in India

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today announced a proposed venture with NVIDIA to build sovereign, scalable gigawatt (GW)-scale AI factory infrastructure, to reinforce India as a global AI powerhouse.

This partnership, announced at the AI Impact Summit, is aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off-takers and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation.

The venture will scale NVIDIA GPU cluster deployment at its Chennai DC up to 30 MW capacity in its 300 acres gigawatt-scalable campus and at the new 40 MW data centre in Mumbai currently under execution.

While it was not immediately clear the total investment that L&T is investing in this but according to industry sources a 250 MW data centre it costs approximately $9 - 10 billion. It integrates L&T’s engineering, infrastructure development and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption.

In a statement, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said that this partnership will lay the foundation for world-class AI infrastructure that will power India’s growth and help realise the full vision of IndiaAI. “AI is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — everyone will use it, every company will be powered by it and every country will build it. Prime Minister Modi has outlined a bold vision to democratise AI access across the Global South and position India as a global hub for digital infrastructure,” he said. The venture is enabling AI factories at national scale — sovereign by design, optimised for accelerated computing and ready to serve global and domestic AI demand, thereby advancing India’s AI Mission and its vision of “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India”.

In alignment with the IndiaAI Mission, this venture will support the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models and AI workloads to be built, trained and deployed within India, while remaining interoperable with global ecosystems. This sovereign-by-design fabric is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub. S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, added: “India’s enterprises are ready to move from AI pilots to production-scale deployment. The investment establishes the foundation — secure, scalable and sovereign infrastructure — required to power manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare and public services. With NVIDIA’s platforms and L&T’s execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable AI to deliver measurable economic impact.”