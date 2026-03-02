Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

Several global reinsurers, including GIC Re, have withdrawn marine hull war cover as West Asia tensions escalate, sharply increasing premiums and raising operational risks for exporters

GIC Re
premium
GIC Re said it will stop covering marine hull war in several high-risk global regions effective from March 1, and has identified seven regions
Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, several global reinsurers, including domestic reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), have withdrawn marine hull war cover, a move that is likely to push up premiums for exporters or even lead to a complete withdrawal of such cover by reinsurers, experts said. Some insurance industry executives also indicated that marine cargo war cover could face cancellation by the end of the day.
 
The Strait of Hormuz is being seen as high risk due to strikes in the region, with fears of closure. The Strait accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the global oil trade and is a key route for other lines of trade. The Persian Gulf and the Red Sea–Suez Canal corridor have been designated as high-risk zones for the past three years.
 
“The hull war market has reacted more immediately due to aggregation exposure and capital sensitivity. Additional premiums for vessels transiting high-risk waters are rising sharply and may continue to fluctuate in the short term. Cargo war risk remains available; however, rates are increasing and quotations are being reviewed on a voyage-by-voyage basis, particularly for energy and bulk commodity trades,” said Stephen Rudman, Head of Marine, Asia, Aon.
 
According to Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Marine Insurance, Prudent Insurance Brokers, the situation remains fluid with the current escalation involving Israel and Iran. War risk rates will be further increased, coverage terms will be restricted or withdrawn for certain voyages, or the market will stabilise depending on geopolitical developments, he said, adding that some of the reinsurers have cancelled marine hull cover and others are also likely to cancel marine cargo war cover.
 
“At the same time, some of the major global shipping companies have already issued an advisory to their clients that they will not carry any cargo to the Gulf. Although alternative routes through the Red Sea and Saudi ports are being considered, these will also depend on regional stability and may result in higher costs and delays,” Agarwal said.
 
GIC Re said it will stop covering marine hull war in several high-risk global regions effective from March 1, and has identified seven regions. This applies to vessels in the high-risk zones, including Pakistan waters; the Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters or ports (including the Gulf of Oman); Iran and all other countries under sanction by the UN, UK, US or EU; specific zones of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea; and waters of Ukraine, Russia or Belarus. It also termed certain areas of the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea as high-risk zones.
 
The reinsurer also said that breach of warranty will not be available in any of these zones. In case any vessel passes through this area or calls any port located in this area or is dry docked in any of these areas, it will be a breach of warranty.
 
Taking alternate routes might delay the time to reach the destination. However, insurance experts said that although delayed payments trigger claims on trade risk insurance, a delay of around five days will not invoke claims.
 
The notice of cancellation by the reinsurers implies that any new voyage by a vessel into the war zone will not be covered, while vessels that have already departed will have the existing war cover. The standard notice period for cancellation of War, Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotions (SRCC) risks ranges between 48 hours, 72 hours, seven days or 14 days. After this period, the reinsurers offer new contract terms with revised rates or they might entirely withdraw coverage for the route.
 
According to experts, the marine war premium is generally 0.2–0.3 per cent of the premium. The area is classified as a high-risk area and might see the marine war premium rising up to 1–1.5 per cent.
 
Insurance experts believe that aviation hull is not likely to see an immediate tightening of rates unless the situation escalates. Since passenger airlines are not using this route, civil aviation will not be impacted and military airlines are not insured. However, during renewals, aviation might see an increase in aviation hull war cover with reinsurers citing the increasing propensity of such incidents as the reason for raising rates.
 
“For aviation insurance, the war risk coverage will become expensive or unavailable for affected countries,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, Expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI).
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

36 of Maharatna, Navratnas don't have minimum independent directors: Report

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra to rule on Imagicaa incentive plea soon

Strong demand, low credit costs to keep gold-loan NBFC profits healthy

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt to carve out 1,000 acres for Singapore, Japan firms

Topics :MarinewarGIC Re

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story