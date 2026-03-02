Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

“The hull war market has reacted more immediately due to aggregation exposure and capital sensitivity. Additional premiums for vessels transiting high-risk waters are rising sharply and may continue to fluctuate in the short term. Cargo war risk remains available; however, rates are increasing and quotations are being reviewed on a voyage-by-voyage basis, particularly for energy and bulk commodity trades,” said Stephen Rudman, Head of Marine, Asia, Aon.
According to Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Marine Insurance, Prudent Insurance Brokers, the situation remains fluid with the current escalation involving Israel and Iran. War risk rates will be further increased, coverage terms will be restricted or withdrawn for certain voyages, or the market will stabilise depending on geopolitical developments, he said, adding that some of the reinsurers have cancelled marine hull cover and others are also likely to cancel marine cargo war cover.