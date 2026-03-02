Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

“At the same time, some of the major global shipping companies have already issued an advisory to their clients that they will not carry any cargo to the Gulf. Although alternative routes through the Red Sea and Saudi ports are being considered, these will also depend on regional stability and may result in higher costs and delays,” Agarwal said.

GIC Re said it will stop covering marine hull war in several high-risk global regions effective from March 1, and has identified seven regions. This applies to vessels in the high-risk zones, including Pakistan waters; the Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters or ports (including the Gulf of Oman); Iran and all other countries under sanction by the UN, UK, US or EU; specific zones of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea; and waters of Ukraine, Russia or Belarus. It also termed certain areas of the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea as high-risk zones.