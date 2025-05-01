Home / Industry / News / Google, Microsoft, Nvidia join IICT to empower digital creators: Vaishnaw



The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:09 PM IST
Seven global firms, including Google and Microsoft, are collaborating with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) to promote talent in the emerging creators' economy in the country, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Speaking at the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here, Vaishnaw said the institute is set to become a national hub for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector.

"Already seven firms - Nvidia, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India and Adobe are collaborating with the IICT. The IICT will work closely with the industry to make our young creators future ready," Vaishnaw said.

The IICT is being established by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a National Centre of Excellence on the lines of prestigious IIT and IIM.

Vaishnaw said industry estimates show that India is home to 40 million creators.

"This vibrant set of creators participated in large numbers in create in India challenges. More than 100 thousand creators from 60 countries have participated in this first edition of waves," he said.

Vaishnaw said the world of creativity was undergoing a profound transformation and technology has democratized the creative industry.

"The way content is created is changing. The medium of consuming content is changing," he said.

Vaishnaw said WAVES is meant to offer a platform for creators from around the world.

"It will provide exposure to new technologies. Waves will connect creators with investors, producers and buyers. This will create new economic opportunities," he said.

The first phase of IICT is located at the NFDC Building, Pedder Road, Mumbai, and features state-of-the-art facilities, including gaming labs, animation labs, edit and sound suites, virtual production setups, immersive studios, a preview theatre, and multiple smart classrooms.

The minister said that the phase 2 of the IICT will see the development of a dedicated 10-acre campus at Film City, Goregaon, further expanding the capabilities and reach of the institute.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

