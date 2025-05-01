Policy dialogue crucial to boost pumped storage projects: Power secy

There is a need for policy dialogues to fast-track development of pumped storage hydroelectricity projects in the country with a focus on reviewing procedural delays in such projects, Power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said on Thursday.

The senior ministry official was addressing a 'Brainstorming Session on Pumped Storage Projects: Powering India's Renewable Future' organised by THDC India and Central Electricity Authority in association with NTPC in the national capital.

In his address, Agarwal emphasised ensuring grid stability is a matter of urgent national priority and every state must actively contribute to this effort.

"The secretary also said that there is a need of brainstorming and policy dialogue to fast-track PSP development, with a focus on reviewing procedural delays and streamlining processes and platforms like these are vital for building consensus and enabling coordinated sectoral action," THDC India said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has made ambitious plan to concur minimum 13 PSPs of about 22 GW during 2025-26. Most of these PSPs are targeted to be commissioned in four years and latest by 2030.

Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, stressed on the urgent need for large-scale deployment of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs), stating that the energy transition cannot succeed without robust storage solutions. Given the intermittent nature of renewables, he emphasised the need of storage capabilities for a stable shift to renewable energy and reliable grid management.

R K Vishnoi, CMD, THDCIL, said that the focus will be on identifying roadblocks and exploring ways to ensure faster and more efficient execution of projects on the ground.

Vishnoi also addressed the scope of automation in various aspects of operations and how it can ensure seamless operations, and enhance efficiency.

THDC, a subsidiary of NTPC, is in the final stages of commissioning Pumped Storage Plant of 1,000 MW capacity at Tehri, Uttarakhand.