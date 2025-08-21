Home / Industry / News / Casual gaming market set to gain from govt's ban on RMG platforms

Casual gaming market set to gain from govt's ban on RMG platforms

Demand for games with low to moderate complexity, shorter lengths may spike

games
Another RMG player, Zupee, confirmed that it had discontinued paid games but would continue supporting free-to-play games on its platform. | File Image
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Casual gaming studios and publishers are set to benefit from the government’s blanket ban on real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Dream11, Games24x7, Mobile Premier League, and WinZO, even as the overall gaming industry contracts.
 
Industry executives said the ban could push demand for casual, midcore, and AAA titles — games with low-to-moderate complexity and shorter session lengths that rely on advertising and in-app purchases.
 
Popular titles such as Ludo King (Gametion), Real Cricket (Nautilus Mobile), Indus Battle Royale (SuperGaming), and Raji: An Ancient Epic (Nodding Heads Games) are among those expected to see a boost.
 
“I don’t see a reason why RMG guys cannot compete with us since they have a large bank balance. But, do they want to compete in these spaces? If they wanted to, they would have done it by now,” a founder of a casual gaming firm said.
 
Casual gaming players said they expect RMG companies to enter the segment, leveraging their strong cash reserves in e-sports or shooter games.
 
However, market executives cautioned that not all of the 450 million Indians who have played real money games such as ludo, poker, or rummy are likely to shift to casual gaming overnight.
 
“Now the next part of it is, does this change anything from a gaming industry perspective? Who does it benefit? There is responsibility for us now to make great games that are played by the audiences, that fill in the gap from an entertainment perspective,” the person quoted above said.
 
The ban on RMG comes at a time when multiple Indian studios, publishers, and game developers have gathered at global gaming fair Gamescom in Germany. “The Chinese games here are far ahead in terms of gameplay, graphics, and development. For us to kind of get there as an industry, and as a nation is going to take a few years,” one of the attendees at the event told Business Standard.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed in Parliament on Thursday, seeks to promote e-sports, educational games, and social gaming.
 
A joint report by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the Interactive Entertainment & Innovation Council, and WinZO said that just around 1,500 competitive e-sports players are active in India.
 
This category of games is a sub-format of video gaming where individual players or teams take part in formal competitions dedicated to specific titles, typically in front of spectators, according to the report. This category includes games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty, among others.
 
The RMG ban puts the jobs of more than 200,000 people across more than 400 entities at risk. Industry participants noted that while casual gaming firms continue to hire, the scale of employment remains limited and largely focused on specialised domains such as graphics or development.
 
“The industry is small in India today. Most of the development that happens in the country is being done to service foreign clients for their back-end work,” another industry executive employed with an RMG company explained.
 
According to a report by Lumikai, an interactive and games venture capital firm, the Indian gaming market is expected to hit the $7.5 billion valuation mark by 2027-28 (FY28). The report anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, driven by increasing in-app purchases and advertising revenues in casual and mid-core games. 
Game change
  • According to industry executives, ban could push demand for casual, midcore, and AAA titles
  • These are games with low-to-moderate complexity and shorter session lengths 
  • Popular titles like Ludo King (Gametion) and Real Cricket (Nautilus Mobile) are among those likely to see a boost
  •  Casual gaming players said they expect RMG firms to invest in e-sports and shooter games 
  •  Executives cautioned that all of the 450 million RMG players are not likely to shift to casual gaming overnight
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Q1 presales solid for India's top listed real estate firms, profits patchy

Premium

Innovative launches amusing consumers and driving FMCG growth: Report

MeitY blocked 1,300 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

CDSCO flags 8 drugs as spurious, 134 not of standard quality in July

BS Infra Summit: 'Fossil fuels to remain vital as renewables face hurdles'

Topics :gaming industryGaming Industry Indiaonline games

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story