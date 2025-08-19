Govt's electronics scheme to boost semiconductor value addition to 20%

The government’s recently launched Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) aims to increase domestic value addition in semiconductor components from the current 3-5 per cent to 15-20 per cent, according to Ajai Chowdhry, former HCL co-founder and chairperson of the EPIC Foundation.
Chowdhry explained that this value addition is likely to occur over the next 3-5 years, as companies begin to obtain approvals and establish new plants in India. He added that the next step should be to focus on owning intellectual property (IP) rights, especially in the design of semiconductor chips.
“There is another major area, which is still open, and that is microelectronics, which covers areas like sensors, power products, and MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems). We have not done much in this space. Some research and development institutes have done excellent work, but they are not creating products,” Chowdhry said.
Earlier this year, in April, the government notified a Rs 22,919 crore scheme to promote the domestic manufacturing of electronics components, including display and camera modules, non-surface mount devices, multi-layer printed circuit boards, and lithium-ion cells for digital applications, among others.
The scheme also provides incentives for the domestic manufacturing of other bare components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers, fuses, resistor networks, thermistors, and potentiometers used in the production of battery packs, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other handheld devices.
By July, the government had received proposals worth Rs 7,500 crore to Rs 8,000 crore from approximately 100 applications submitted by Indian and international companies.
With this initiative to promote electronics component manufacturing, the government aims to complete the trifecta of semiconductor manufacturing, semiconductor component manufacturing, and finished products such as mobile phones, laptops, hardware, and other IT products.
To help Indian companies collaborate with global players, especially in microelectronics, the EPIC Foundation has formed a strategic partnership with the Fraunhofer Group for Microelectronics, according to Chowdhry.
Chowdhry highlighted three key ways India could advance in microelectronics.
The first would be for companies already in the electronics manufacturing or semiconductor space to expand into the sensors market. These companies also need to invest in research and development and the development of new products, he said.
“We now need to take a very deep leap into the vertical integration of every product we make. For example, 40-50 per cent of the components in a drone are not made in India today. We need to aim to own the whole process, from IP to the final product,” Chowdhry explained.
He also stressed that the government should work with the industry to identify products that can be developed in the next 2-3 years, as well as those requiring more extended gestation periods of 5 years or more.