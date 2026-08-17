Govt approves 31 electronics component projects worth ₹7,877 crore

The government on Monday approved 31 projects worth ₹7,877 crore under the electronics component manufacturing scheme (ECMS), with the fresh investments expected to spur production worth ₹82,243 crore and generate nearly 10,000 jobs across 10 states, IT Secretary S Krishnan said at an event jointly organised by Elcina and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Monday.

The approvals cover a range of products, including capital goods, camera and display modules, anode materials, enclosures, connectors, transducers, rare-earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, optical transceivers, speakers and microphones, relays, hermetic terminals, electrolyte additives, antennas, metallised films for capacitors, coils, filters, capacitors, metal shielding covers and copper clad laminates.