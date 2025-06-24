Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arbour Investments commits ₹105 cr to ELV for Whitefield projects

Arbour Investments commits ₹105 cr to ELV for Whitefield projects

The partnership aims to fund two residential developments—ELV Highgarden and ELV Kingsland—in Whitefield. (Representative image: Shutterstock

Prachi Pisal
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Arbour Investments, a real estate investment management platform, has committed funding of Rs 105 crore to ELV Projects, a Bengaluru-based developer, for its residential developments in Whitefield, East Bengaluru.
 
The partnership aims to fund two residential developments—ELV Highgarden and ELV Kingsland—in Whitefield.
 
As part of the transaction, Arbour has already disbursed the first tranche of Rs 20 crore. The firm will follow a milestone-based disbursement method and release the remaining amount over the next eight to nine months.
 
The mid-premium projects span a combined built-up area of 11.73 lakh square feet, comprising 596 two- to four-bedroom residential units across five towers. Both developments are slated for completion by October 2026. 
 

Meanwhile, the Whitefield area has recorded a 60 per cent increase in capital values since 2021, with prices rising from Rs 6,400 to Rs 10,300 per sq ft.
 
Priyesh Chheda, founder, Arbour Investments, said: “Our preferred segment is anywhere between mid-market and premium. We are not that keen on absolute luxury, because it requires a different approach in terms of sales and marketing and for the cash flows, and the same goes with affordable projects.”
 
Arbour has completed around 22 transactions over the last three years and 10 months. “Out of these 22 transactions, the overall investments were roughly around Rs 600 crore, of which 11 exits have already happened. Now we are looking at another three to four transactions in this particular financial year, with around Rs 400 crore of further deployment,” Chheda added. 
 
For its platform equity segment, Arbour aims to focus on real estate projects only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). For its private equity arm, the firm is evaluating opportunities in markets including Hyderabad and Chennai, apart from MMR, Bengaluru and Goa.

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

