Govt clears 5 projects under new geothermal energy policy, eyes subsidies

The government has sanctioned five projects under the first national policy on geothermal energy, including both pilot initiatives and resource assessment projects aimed at exploring the viability and potential of geothermal power in India.

“We have given five projects initially where we are using different techniques. The estimated potential for geothermal energy in India is about 10 gigawatt (GW),” said Santosh Sarangi, secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The sanctioned projects include a Rs 15 crore pilot initiative in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, where Vedanta’s abandoned oil fields will be used to harness geothermal energy.

Other projects include geothermal heating for an army base in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, validation of the concept of cooling using geothermal energy, development of shallow geothermal energy potential and power generation using integrated solar-geothermal energy.