DLF secures RERA approval for Privana North project, launch by Q1-end

Realty major DLF on Sunday secured Haryana RERA’s approval for its upcoming luxury residential project, Privana North, located in Gurugram’s Sector 76 and 77. The 17-acre project is expected to include six residential towers with around 1,164 housing units and five commercial units, according to documents available on the Haryana RERA website.

This would be the third phase within DLF’s 116-acre Privana project, following its launches of Privana South and West in 2024, which included 795 and 1,113 units respectively. Both projects saw a good response from investors, selling out completely within 72 hours for a combined approximate sales realisation of over ₹12,790 crore.

While DLF did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard, the company, in an analyst call held last month, had stated that Privana North is expected to be launched towards the first quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q1 FY26). “As soon as we have our paperwork in terms of RERA done, we will be in the market very soon,” Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers, had stated. Speaking on the demand for the project, Ohri had said that there has been sizable demand for both its upcoming products—in Privana and Mumbai—from local micro markets, the rest of the country, and non-resident Indians (NRIs).

“DLF products are agnostic to geography in terms of investors. So today, one is looking at various sets of people who are wanting to pick up a DLF home, as not only do they make money in capital appreciation, but once you lease them out, you have recurring income also,” he added. In the analyst call, the company had added that the two Privanas sold out last year are currently trading at a premium of ₹2,500 to ₹4,000 per square foot. The Privana project is located along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, which is being touted as an upcoming micro market within Delhi NCR.