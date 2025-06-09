Home / Industry / News / After Zepto, FDA shuts Blinkit Pune store for no licence, improper storage

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the food business licence of quick commerce unicorn Zepto in Dharavi, Mumbai citing non-compliance with food safety standards

Blinkit
The facility — run by Energy Darkstore Services, a Blinkit partner — was inspected on 5 June. During the inspection, Maharashtra FDA officials also identified improper food storage conditions. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
Days after suspending quick-commerce player Zepto’s food business licence in Mumbai’s Dharavi, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the closure of a Blinkit dark store in Pune’s Baner-Balewadi area for allegedly operating without a valid licence, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
 
According to the report, the facility — run by Energy Darkstore Services, a Blinkit partner — was inspected on 5 June. During the inspection, Maharashtra FDA officials also identified improper food storage conditions.
 
“We have asked for proper documents to be submitted in order to issue a licence. There are non-compliance issues, and without permission, they have been operating the store in the Baner-Balewadi area,” Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune, told The Indian Express.
 
Annapure said the facility has been asked to file a compliance report following which there will be a re-inspection.
 
Moreover, Food Safety Officer Laxmikant Sawale said that action was taken following violations of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which outlines basic hygiene and sanitary practices food business operators are required to follow, the report added.
 
Blinkit is not the only quick commerce platform facing the heat from the FDA.

FDA crackdown on Zepto 

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra FDA suspended the food business licence of quick commerce unicorn Zepto in Dharavi, Mumbai, citing non-compliance with food safety standards.
 
During the raid, authorities found several food safety violations at a Zepto facility, including included fungal growth on some food items, inadequate cold storage temperature control, improper segregation between expired and valid stock, food stored directly on the floor, wet and unclean flooring, and the presence of stagnant water near stored food products.
 
“The findings constitute a failure to comply with the conditions of the licence,” the FDA said.
 
In response to Business Standard’s queries about the same, a Zepto spokesperson said, “At Zepto, maintaining the highest standards of food safety and hygiene is non-negotiable. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance. We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws at the earliest.”

Topics :BlinkitZeptoFood licenseecommerceMaharashtraFood safety

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

