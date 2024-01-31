Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone components from 15% to 10%

In a bid to boost exports, the Ministry of Finance announced late on Tuesday that it is reducing the import duty on parts used to manufacture mobile phones to 10 per cent from 15 per cent earlier.

According to the notification, the components on which the duty has been reduced include battery covers, main lens, GSM Antenna, SIM socket, screw, back cover, and other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others.

This comes just a day before the Centre is set to announce its Interim Budget 2024 in the Parliament.

Notably, several companies had been pushing for duty cuts on over a dozen components, to reduce the cost of making mobile phones in India. The companies said that it would level the playing field with competitors like China and Vietnam.

According to the industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), import duties on mobile phone components in India, such as camera modules and chargers, currently range from 2.5 per cent to 20 per cent.

It also said that India levies the highest tax among six comparable manufacturing nations, including China, Vietnam, Mexico, and Thailand. "Unless they are lowered, India's mobile phone exports growth could slow down," it said.

Moreover, the exports from India have been increasing. In 2022-23, the exports of mobile phones doubled to $11.1 billion as compared to 2021-22. According to a report by Reuters, the industry expects exports in 2023-24 to rise to $15 billion. As of August, the number has already touched $5.5 billion.

Apart from Apple, mobile phone exporters in India include South Korea's Samsung and China-based Xiaomi. Apple iPhones are currently assembled in India. Soon, the company may also start producing iPad and AirPods here, to move away from China.