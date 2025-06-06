Starlink gets govt licence, to join Jio & OneWeb in India's satcom race

In a major boost to Elon Musk’s Starlink, India’s telecom ministry has granted the company a key licence to offer satellite communication services, Reuters reported citing sources on Friday.

The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services. Before this, only Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications held similar licences.

The announcement comes a day after Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed Starlink’s entry as India’s third licensed satellite internet provider, alongside Jio and OneWeb.

“And after this, the government will provide the spectrum. Subsequently, satellite telecom services will be fully operational in the country at a rapid pace. I am sure the customer base in India will grow substantially,” Scindia said, adding, “Starlink’s satellite connectivity is like a new flower in the telecom bouquet."