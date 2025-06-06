Home / Industry / News / Starlink gets govt licence, to join Jio & OneWeb in India's satcom race

Starlink gets govt licence, to join Jio & OneWeb in India's satcom race

The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services

Starlink
The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a major boost to Elon Musk’s Starlink, India’s telecom ministry has granted the company a key licence to offer satellite communication services, Reuters reported citing sources on Friday.
 
The go-ahead is expected to make Starlink a major player in India's telecom industry providing satellite communication services. Before this, only Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications held similar licences.
 
The announcement comes a day after Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed Starlink’s entry as India’s third licensed satellite internet provider, alongside Jio and OneWeb.
 
“And after this, the government will provide the spectrum. Subsequently, satellite telecom services will be fully operational in the country at a rapid pace. I am sure the customer base in India will grow substantially,” Scindia said, adding, “Starlink’s satellite connectivity is like a new flower in the telecom bouquet."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India housing outlook steady, but signs of demand fatigue emerging: Poll

Rate cut to revive housing demand, help affordability: Real estate industry

Premium

India's travel and hospitality industry gears up for Kashmir's comeback

Incentives for minerals recycling in final stages of approval: Govt report

Premium

India's rise of the robots: Country among top 10 markets in installations

Topics :Elon MuskSatellitetelecom servicesTelecom industryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story