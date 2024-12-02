Govt introduces Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests

A Bill that seeks to promote coastal trade and encourage the participation of Indian-flagged vessels owned and operated by Indian citizens for national security and commercial needs was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Bill amid noisy protests by opposition members over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and the Adani issue.

Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the proceedings, asked Congress members Manish Tewari and Gaurav Gogoi to speak but they refused, saying that the House was not in order.

Opposition members are allowed to speak on Bills if they wish to oppose it at the introduction stage itself.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, was later introduced following a voice vote amid the din.

The Bill is among the five new measures planned for introduction by the government in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.