Home / India News / High-stakes Constitution debate set for Dec 13-17 in Parliament's winter session

The ongoing winter session of Parliament, which commenced on November 25, has been marked by frequent adjournments, with both houses facing early disruptions

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have agreed to hold a debate on the Indian Constitution next week, following a series of disrupted parliamentary sessions. The breakthrough was achieved during an all-party meeting chaired by Speaker Om Birla, signalling potential resolution to ongoing tensions.
 
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, addressing reporters outside Parliament, confirmed that the debate is scheduled for December 13 and 14 in the Lok Sabha, followed by December 16 and 17 in the Rajya Sabha. “It is not good to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. We appeal to all Opposition leaders to honour the agreement and ensure Parliament functions smoothly from tomorrow,” Rijiju said, urging all members to uphold decorum during the session. 
 
  The ongoing winter session, which began on November 25, has been marred by frequent adjournments. The session, set to continue until December 20, is expected to feature the Constitution debate as its key highlight.

Demand for the debate

 
Opposition parties had been advocating for discussions in both houses to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. This demand gained momentum after recent remarks by Union Minister Rijiju on the government’s position on the Constitution.
 
The Opposition has raised concerns over potential amendments to the Constitution, citing statements from prominent BJP leaders. Speculation about possible changes has intensified with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 

Government’s response

 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed the Opposition’s claims, asserting that the BJP has no intentions of amending the Constitution. “We have had the mandate to change the Constitution for the last 10 years, but we never did. What do you think Rahul Baba and company would say? This country has given us a clear mandate, and people already know that Modi ji had a sufficient majority to change the Constitution, but we never did that,” Shah stated.
 
His comments, made in May, were aimed at countering the Opposition’s narrative about the BJP’s constitutional ambitions.
 

Renewed tensions over Rijiju’s remarks

 
Rijiju’s recent comments during the Constitution Day celebrations on November 26 reignited the debate. These remarks prompted renewed demands from the Opposition for a detailed discussion on the Constitution’s future and its protection.
 
The upcoming debate is expected to focus on these concerns and will likely shape the remaining days of the winter session.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

