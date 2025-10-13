Govt panel urges faster nuclear approvals, fuel security to meet 100GW goal

India should cut nuclear project timelines, secure long-term fuel uranium supplies and expand its reprocessing capacity, a government-appointed panel said in its report, which was reviewed by Reuters.

India is relaxing rules to end a decades-old state monopoly and a stringent liability provision to free up private participation and attract foreign suppliers of technology in the nuclear power sector. The country targets 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047 against the current 8.88 GW.

The panel, formed by the Ministry of Power, said the average time from site approval to nuclear reactor commissioning -currently 11 to 12 years - must be reduced through faster land acquisition and regulatory clearances.