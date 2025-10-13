Home / Industry / News / Govt panel urges faster nuclear approvals, fuel security to meet 100GW goal

Govt panel urges faster nuclear approvals, fuel security to meet 100GW goal

It has recommended using existing sites and retiring thermal plant locations for new nuclear projects

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor
While India plans to continue using its homegrown nuclear reactor design for most new plants, the committee has recommended that the country also start using newer, more advanced reactors from abroad. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India should cut nuclear project timelines, secure long-term fuel uranium supplies and expand its reprocessing capacity, a government-appointed panel said in its report, which was reviewed by Reuters.

India is relaxing rules to end a decades-old state monopoly and a stringent liability provision to free up private participation and attract foreign suppliers of technology in the nuclear power sector. The country targets 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047 against the current 8.88 GW.

The panel, formed by the Ministry of Power, said the average time from site approval to nuclear reactor commissioning -currently 11 to 12 years - must be reduced through faster land acquisition and regulatory clearances.

It has recommended using existing sites and retiring thermal plant locations for new nuclear projects.

India should boost domestic uranium mining, acquire mines abroad, open up uranium sourcing and fuel fabrication to private companies and stockpile fuel for reactor lifespans of up to 60 years, the panel said.

It also backed reprocessing of spent fuel, with the process being handled by a government entity.

While India plans to continue using its homegrown nuclear reactor design for most new plants, the committee has recommended that the country also start using newer, more advanced reactors from abroad.

The committee has suggested the government rework the nuclear insurance pool to ensure 15 billion rupees ($169 million) coverage per incident per operator, rather than the current caps on total annual liability across all installations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra govt to sign Google deal for AI hub, 1-GW data centre in Vizag

Govt unveils GatiShakti platform to help pvt sector boost infra planning

Zero MDR on UPI challenging sustainability of system: CareEdge Research

MSME industry bodies urge RBI to extend ECLGS to tackle US tariff impact

Global airlines face $11 billion supply chain hit in 2025, says IATA

Topics :Nuclear energyenergy sector

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story