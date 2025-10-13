Zero MDR on UPI challenging sustainability of system: CareEdge Research

A zero merchant discount rate (MDR) on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) challenges the long-term sustainability of India’s real-time payment ecosystem, according to a CareEdge Research report.

The next phase of growth for UPI, which currently has around 500 million users, will depend on smart monetisation through value-added services such as micro-credit, merchant analytics, insurance, and fintech partnerships.

The report said that UPI is well positioned to consolidate its role as the backbone of India’s payments landscape on the back of interoperability and a conducive regulatory environment.

“UPI transactions have registered a phenomenal 49 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY25, underscoring rapid adoption with rising internet penetration as well as deepening penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. However, its zero-MDR framework challenges long-term sustainability,” said Tanvi Shah, senior director, CareEdge Research.

MDR refers to the fee merchants pay to banks or fintech companies for processing a payment transaction. Earlier this year, the Payments Council of India (PCI), which represents digital payment players, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a 0.30 per cent MDR on transactions at large merchants. The report added that India’s payments system is undergoing a structural shift towards a hybrid model. This implies that both physical and digital transaction channels coexist, each with its own distinct yet complementary roles. It noted that cash’s relevance was attributed to its role in personal budgeting and cultural practices and as a hedge against risks such as cyberattacks or network failures.

“Despite the rise of a digital-first economy, cash remains a vital component of the payment system due to its reliability, inclusivity, and widespread accessibility, especially in rural and informal sectors,” the report stated. The preference for cash comes even as retail digital payments in the country have steadily grown to 92.6 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26) from 89.1 per cent in FY23. This growth in share is driven by UPI, which is now being used for micro-payments. The average transaction value of UPI transactions was recorded at Rs 1,330 in Q1FY26, down from Rs 1,662 in FY23.