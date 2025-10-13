Home / Industry / News / Andhra govt signs Google deal for massive AI hub, 1GW data centre in Vizag

Andhra govt signs Google deal for massive AI hub, 1GW data centre in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh inks pact with Google for a ₹80,000-crore 1GW AI data centre in Vizag, expected to create 1.8 lakh jobs and anchor India's first AI City project

Google
The signing will outline the roadmap for India’s first AI hub, anchored by the 1GW data centre in Vizag (Photo: Reuters)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
The government of Andhra Pradesh will sign an agreement with Google on Tuesday to develop a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, advancing a near $10 billion (₹80,000 crore) investment that anchors “AI City Vizag.” This will be one of Google’s largest projects in Asia and will deploy its full AI stack to accelerate AI-driven transformation across India.
 
India’s first AI City to take shape in Vizag
 
The new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network—all in one place. This integrated development positions Vizag and Andhra Pradesh as a strategic centre for driving India’s AI transformation.
 
The signing will outline the roadmap for India’s first AI hub, anchored by the 1GW data centre in Vizag. The facility will be connected to Google’s global network through resilient subsea and terrestrial systems and will be designed with clean-energy integration.
 
“Andhra Pradesh signs on Tuesday what the future will remember—our 1GW Google data centre in Vizag, the first step in making AI City Vizag India’s digital powerhouse. It is a transformative project for the future of Andhra Pradesh,” said state industries minister Nara Lokesh.
 
State-cited assessments project an average annual GSDP contribution of ₹10,518 crore during 2028–2032 and support for about 1,88,220 jobs per year, alongside Google Cloud–enabled productivity spillovers of ₹9,553 crore annually, totalling ₹47,720 crore over five years.
 
Streamlined clearances, clean energy, plug-and-play infra
 
The project was approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. It will be facilitated by single-window clearances, reliable utilities, renewable energy integration, and plug-and-play infrastructure led by the Economic Development Board and the Department of ITE&C.
 
The agreement will be signed at Hotel Taj Mansingh in New Delhi on Tuesday between the Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Department and Google. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Minister Naidu will be present.
 
Google will be represented by senior executives, including Thomas Kurian (CEO, Google Cloud), Bikash Koley (Vice-President, Global Infrastructure), and Karan Bajwa (President, Asia Pacific, Google Cloud).
 
Google Cloud to support AI and infrastructure growth
 
The project includes the full stack of AI capabilities by Google, with infrastructure that could support data-intensive applications, new AI-driven platforms, and emerging technologies that align with India’s digital ambitions.
 
Naidu to meet PM Modi for key investment summits
 
The Chief Minister will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to two major events. The first is the ‘Super GST – Super Savings’ programme proposed to be held in Kurnool, aimed at showcasing union and state government initiatives on fiscal prudence and GST reforms.
 
The second is the ‘CII Partnership Summit 2025,’ scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. The summit is expected to bring together global industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceData centreGoogle IndiaAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

