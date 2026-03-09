India Energy Stack pilot to begin in five states next fiscal year: Govt

The India Energy Stack, an integrated digital public infrastructure for the power sector, will be launched in five states on a pilot basis in the next financial year before its nationwide rollout, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The total fund allocated for the development of IES (India Energy Stack) is ₹51.3 crore, of which ₹3.88 crore has been released, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

Distribution utilities of Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai have been identified for pilot implementation of IES, and the timeline for demonstration of the same is FY 2026-27, Naik said.