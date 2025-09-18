Home / Industry / News / Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMs

Govt picks 8 more startups to build indigenous LLMs, sectoral SLMs

Eight more startups, including Fractal Analytics and BharatGen, will build LLMs and SLMs under the IndiaAI Mission as the govt also plans 500 AI data labs and an AI governance framework

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery
premium
The government will release the administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act before September 28, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government has selected eight more startups to build indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs) and sector-focused Small Language Models (SLMs), including Fractal Analytics, Avatar AI, Tech Mahindra, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovation, and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay consortium’s BharatGen, among others.
 
“Our selection of partners for developing models is also changing… that’s adapting to the latest thought in the technical world that models focused on solving the problems of a particular sector will be more effective, have more utility and be more in demand,” Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
Although the requirement for large omnibus models will continue, the focus on SLMs—which can be applied in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, materials science, manufacturing and law—will be preferred, Vaishnaw added.
 
In the first round, four startups—Sarvam, Soket AI, Gan AI and Gnani AI—were selected to develop indigenous LLMs. In the second round, Genloop Intelligence, NeuroDX and Shodh AI were chosen to work on both LLMs and SLMs.
 
The government is also planning to share the graphics processing unit (GPU) compute capacity created so far under the IndiaAI Mission with some countries of the Global South, the minister said. More than 38,000 GPUs have been onboarded under the flagship mission to augment India’s supercomputing capacity.
 
The fourth edition of the AI Impact Summit, previously held in the United Kingdom, South Korea and France, will take place in New Delhi on February 19–20, Vaishnaw said, adding that the focus will be on human-centric and inclusive growth of the technology by making AI accessible to all.
 
“As we interact with global leaders, one thing that is coming out in all dimensions is that the world has to come together for a common governance framework on AI. It is too important a technology, and the impact is so profound that we must all come together and look at a common governance framework,” Vaishnaw said.
 
The government will also establish more than 500 AI data labs across the country, particularly in tier-II and tier-III towns and cities, to support skill development in advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning. About Rs 500 crore is likely to be spent on the project.
 
In the coming days, the government will also release an AI governance framework, which will serve as a guiding principle for companies developing products and services using the technology, Vaishnaw added.
 
Govt to release rules under Digital Personal Data Protection Act by Sept 28. 
 
The government will release the administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act before September 28, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
The rules are crucial for the operationalisation of the DPDP Act, which was passed by both houses of Parliament in August 2023 and received Presidential Assent shortly after. The government has conducted extensive consultations on the draft rules, released in January this year.
 
A set of frequently asked questions clarifying several aspects and provisions is also likely to be released along with the main administrative rules, Vaishnaw added.
 
Govt to enforce Online Gaming Act, 2025 with rules from October 1
 
The government will operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, from October 1, when the administrative rules will be promulgated, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
The IT ministry has conducted extensive consultations on the rules over the last several years, both before and after the passage of the law. Once the law and rules are promulgated, the government will again consult with the gaming industry and provide more time if required, Vaishnaw said.
 
“We also engaged with the banks. We engaged with practically every stakeholder possible in this, and we have finalised the rules,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Oil ministry plans scheme to offset GST hike costs for upstream firms

HSBC chiefs meet PM Modi, pledge long-term support for India's growth

Premium

HNIs double in just four years, fuelling surge in luxury auto demand

BNP Paribas leases 1.45 lakh sq ft office space in Thane for ₹95 lakh

Premium

UP govt injects ₹140 crore to boost startups, innovation ecosystem

Topics :Space startupindian governmentB2B startups

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story