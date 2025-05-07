Govt steps up vigil as cyberattacks rise since Pahalgam terror attack

The central government has asked all digital systems to remain in a state of high alert in anticipation of possible cyberattacks on critical digital infrastructures, sources told Business Standard on Wednesday. These infrastructures include power generating stations, national electricity grid, banks, hospitals, defence installations, telecom companies, and public sector enterprises (PSEs).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to remain on constant vigil against possible cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service (DDOS), malware, denial of service (DOS), and social engineering, a senior government official said.

“We have observed an increase in DDOS and DOS attacks in the last fortnight since the Pahalgam terror incident. All digital agencies have been asked to step up their vigilance and remain on alert about all possibilities,” the official said.

Apart from asking the chief information security officers (CISOs) to be on high alert, Meity and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) are also monitoring the content being uploaded and shared across social media platforms, another official said. Social media platforms have been sensitised through regular advisories to take down any content that falls foul of the Information Technology Rules of 2021, and the Information Technology Act of 2000, the official said. Government officials, however, expressed confidence in being able to handle any situation that arises in the aftermath of India’s response to the Pahalgam attack.

Executives in Grid India, the grid operator of India, and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the national transmission company, said that they have automatic safety processes that are being monitored closely. The national power grid follows a thorough 24x7 monitoring procedure, which is being reviewed periodically to ensure preparedness, a power ministry official said. “All systems in the grid — from security protocols to IT systems, real-time data collection and monitoring through SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) — are equipped to handle any emergency. These systems have been designed to identify and tackle any cyberattack,” said another official. SCADA is installed across the national grid for monitoring and remote control. It provides real-time data and helps the grid operator to remotely manage a crisis at any end of the grid from any nodal centre.

The power transmission network being overseen by the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) under PGCIL is regularly monitored for such threats, yet another official said. “This is a regular exercise for the CTU, but they are being alert and adopting cautionary practices in the wake of the recent developments,” said the official. Banks have also stepped up their vigil and response practice in anticipation of possible cyber intrusions on banking systems, which are classified as critical digital infrastructure, banking officials said. “In view of the situation at the border, we have strengthened our cybersecurity systems to counter potential cyberattacks. A 24-hour war room has been set up, and our teams are actively working on all intelligence inputs,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of Punjab National Bank Ashok Chandra told Business Standard.

Special instructions have been issued to branches located near border areas to ensure safety of employees. These branches have also been advised to keep their automated teller machines (ATMs) adequately stocked with cash, Chandra said. Another senior official at a public sector bank said that their bank is also maintaining heightened vigilance in response to possible cyber threats. “We need to stay vigilant with respect to cyberattacks,” the senior banker noted. According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, the banking sector has emerged as the most-impacted by cybersecurity breaches, with nearly 20 per cent of all reported cyber incidents linked to financial institutions.

The report also noted that though the Indian financial sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, it simultaneously faces a growing spectrum of cyber threats. Measures in place > Indian Computer Emergency Response Team to remain on constant vigil > Meity and MIB to monitor the content being uploaded and shared across social media platforms "The digital revolution had concurrently introduced new challenges and threats, including illicit use of cyberspace for criminal activities. These threats, ranging from phishing and ransomware to DDOS attacks, SMSing, and fake/malicious mobile applications, pose serious challenges to the financial system’s stability,” the survey had said.