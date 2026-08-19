Govt stresses conflict-of-interest safeguards under RDI fund framework

The government on Wednesday discussed safeguards against conflicts of interest under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh stressing the need to protect both taxpayers’ money and private capital.

At the monthly joint meeting of science secretaries, Singh said stringent protocols were being followed for fund disbursal and conflict-of-interest safeguards to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability. Singh said the existing policy had stringent safeguards, while stakeholder suggestions for additional safeguards could be considered wherever feasible.

The meeting also discussed the selection of second-level fund managers (SLFMs), which is underway and is expected to be completed within about two weeks. The SLFMs will identify companies and support them through the fund. The officials added that the onboarding of SLFMs was being carried out through a transparent process to ensure fairness and equal opportunity.