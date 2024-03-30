Home / Industry / News / Govt to resume curbs on solar modules imports to boost local producers

Govt to resume curbs on solar modules imports to boost local producers

The curbs are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to gain self-dependence in energy by encouraging local solar panel output

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Rajesh Kumar Singh

India will reimpose limits on imported solar energy modules, after relaxing curbs for a year, in a relief to domestic manufacturers that had complained of cheaper shipments from overseas.  
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The eased rules will end on March 31 and an approved list of domestic models and manufacturers will come back into effect the next day, the renewable energy ministry said in a statement on its website. The list bars imported modules from being used in the country. 
The curbs are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to gain self-dependence in energy by encouraging local solar panel output. In addition to mandating government approval for module suppliers, the country has imposed import taxes on solar power hardware. India temporarily relaxed the ‘approved list’ rules after the government realized domestic capacity couldn’t meet demand, resulting in a yearlong hiatus that drove a flood of imports from China and Vietnam.

“Due to the exemption, domestic module makers manufacturers suffered business losses, as large orders went to China. That resulted in under-utilization of domestic capacity,” Ashwani Sehgal, president of Indian Solar Manufacturers Association, said in a phone interview. “We expect our sales volumes and capacity use to rise now.” 

Also Read

TPSSL commissions 100 solar project with 120 MWh battery storage capacity

Solar and wind set to power two-thirds of India's growth by 2032: Analysis

Renewable energy investments in India to jump 83% to $16.5 bn in 2024

No plan to expand laptop, personal computer import curbs: India tells WTO

Centre may reduce import duty for Tesla in lieu of an EV factory in India

Net leasing of office space up 44% at 11.5 mn sq ft during Jan-Mar: Report

Unsold homes in 9 cities down 7% in last 3 months; 12% fall in NCR: Rpt

DoT asks telcos to suspend USSD-based call forwarding, switch to other mode

Govt cancels auction of 13 of 20 critical mineral blocks over poor response

US raises concerns with India on import of select IT hardware goods: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Solar Industriessolar importsolar energyRenewable energy policy

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story