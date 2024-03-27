Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Suryoday Yojana: All about household rooftop solar power scheme

Subsidy and benefits under Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana seeks to outfit 10 million households with rooftop solar panels. The scheme will reduce the consumption of grid-connected electricity and save bills for consumers. Surplus power generated from rooftop solar plants can be sent to a grid as per metering provisions, according to the government. The consumer can receive monetary benefits for the surplus exported power as per the prevailing regulations.


Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana rules and eligibility
Applicants must be permanent residents of India.

The annual income of applicants should not exceed Rs 150,000.

Applicants must possess all the original documents required for the application process.

Government employees are not eligible.


How to apply for Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana?

To apply for the PM Suryodaya Yojana, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at PM Suryoday Yojana

Step 2: Click on the "apply for rooftop solar" section

Step 3: Register or log in if you're a new user

Step 4: Choose your state and electricity provider

Step 5: Enter your district and consumer account number

Step 6: Provide your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent
 
Step 7: Fill out the online application form and upload required documents

Step 8: Follow the provided steps to submit your application

Step 9: Your application will undergo approval and inspection processes

Upon approval, you can request for subsidy, which will be credited to your bank account after verification.

Documents required

To be one of the beneficiaries of PM Suryoday Yojana you need all the below documents:

Aadhar card

Income certificate

Domicile certificate

Mobile number

Electricity bill

Bank passbook

Passport size photo

Ration card

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

