PM Suryoday Yojana: All about household rooftop solar power scheme

The Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana seeks to outfit 10 million households with rooftop solar panels. The scheme will reduce the consumption of grid-connected electricity and save bills for consumers. Surplus power generated from rooftop solar plants can be sent to a grid as per metering provisions, according to the government. The consumer can receive monetary benefits for the surplus exported power as per the prevailing regulations.
Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana rules and eligibility
Applicants must be permanent residents of India.
The annual income of applicants should not exceed Rs 150,000.
Applicants must possess all the original documents required for the application process.
Government employees are not eligible.
How to apply for Pradhanmantri Suryoday Yojana?
To apply for the PM Suryodaya Yojana, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website at PM Suryoday Yojana
Step 2: Click on the "apply for rooftop solar" section
Step 3: Register or log in if you're a new user
Step 4: Choose your state and electricity provider
Step 5: Enter your district and consumer account number
Step 6: Provide your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent
Step 7: Fill out the online application form and upload required documents
Step 8: Follow the provided steps to submit your application
Step 9: Your application will undergo approval and inspection processes
Upon approval, you can request for subsidy, which will be credited to your bank account after verification.
Documents required
To be one of the beneficiaries of PM Suryoday Yojana you need all the below documents:
Aadhar card
Income certificate
Domicile certificate
Mobile number
Electricity bill
Bank passbook
Passport size photo
Ration card