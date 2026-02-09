Govt to support steel exports hit by Europe's carbon tax: Steel secy

India's steel exports will continue to be impacted by ‍the European Union's ​carbon tax and import quotas, and the government will take steps to help the sector, the federal steel secretary said on Monday.

The comments come days after India and the European Union signed a trade deal, which ​slashed tariffs on several sectors but left the bloc's carbon border tariff, called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, intact. Indian steel mills ship roughly two thirds of their total exports to Europe.

"With European Union's CBAM and tariffs, quotas and other challenges, exports will remain a problem and we will have to take action," said Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik at a government event in New Delhi.