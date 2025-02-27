Govt unveils consortium of public sector companies to operate global ports

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday unveiled the ambitious Bharat Ports Global — a consortium of public sector companies that will bid for international opportunities and increase India’s heft in the global maritime economy.

“By developing robust port infrastructure, the Bharat Global Ports consortium initiative will streamline logistics, strengthen supply chains, and support the ‘Make in India’ initiative by boosting exports. Bringing together India Ports Global (IPGL), Sagarmala Development Corporation (SDCL), and Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corp (IPRCL), the consortium will drive port expansion, operations, and financing to position India as a key player in international trade and logistics,” Sonowal said.

IPRCL is a joint venture between 11 central government-owned ports and railways PSU Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, which will look at infrastructure development.

IPGL — the SPV that operates Iran’s Chabahar Port – will handle operations, while SDCL, which is on its route to become a maritime-dedicated NBFC, will facilitate the financing needs for the consortium.

According to officials, the focus will be on potential development opportunities along the proposed 7,200 km-long International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The Eastern Maritime Corridor with Russia will provide opportunities for India to develop infrastructure that further facilitates cargo movement along global trade routes.

“By focusing on efficiency, innovation, and global collaboration, the consortium aims to improve trade connectivity and enhance India’s economic footprint. This initiative underscores India’s commitment to maritime excellence and economic resilience on the global stage,” Sonowal said.

The government also launched an interface to facilitate the operationalisation of the IMEC: Maitri (Master Application for International Trade and Regulatory Interface).

According to the ministry, this will play a crucial role in operationalising the Virtual Trade Corridor between India and the UAE.

Currently aimed at IMEC, it is expected to expand to BIMSTEC and ASEAN nations, leveraging AI and Blockchain for efficiency and security.

“By standardising trade documentation and integrating digital solutions, Maitri will reduce processing time, optimise trade flows, and contribute to sustainable development,” the minister said.

He also launched ‘One Nation-One Port Process (ONOP)’, which aims to standardise and streamline operations across major ports. “The step aims at removing inconsistencies in documentation and processes that led to inefficiencies, increased costs, and operational delays,” he added.

After the government formulated guidelines to rank ports in the country last year, it released India’s first composite port rankings. Paradip Port was ranked India’s best for bulk cargo while Jawaharlal Nehru Port emerged the best container port in India.