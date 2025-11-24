Home / Industry / News / Govt working on ways to reduce energy consumption in AC sector: DPIIT Secy

Govt working on ways to reduce energy consumption in AC sector: DPIIT Secy

He said these measures are aimed at reducing energy consumption footprint in the country

ACs, Air Conditioners
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
The government is exploring measures to curb energy consumption in the air conditioning sector, as demand in this segment is expected to spike in the coming years, a senior official said on Monday.

Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia said that in this area, the government is not only looking at introducing new technologies, but also talking about transfer of technologies to promote domestic manufacturing.

"As far as the energy consumption side is concerned, there are various areas where you can reduce energy consumption. So there are a number of steps we are looking at...our energy consumption demand is going to be huge in the AC sector in the coming times," he said here at an event.

"So that is something we are designing. We are working with the World bank on it. We are not only looking at introducing new technologies, but also talking about transferring the technologies," he added.

The secretary also said that the government is exploring ways to use coal in better ways such as coal gasification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DPIITenergy sectorair conditioner

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

