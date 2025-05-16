Home / Industry / News / Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

Groww to acquire Fisdom for $150 million as part of its wealth management expansion; the IPO-bound firm also plans to raise funds from Singapore-based GIC

Groww
Premium
The acquisition will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second major deal after it acquired Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore. | Photo: Company logo
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock-broking platform Groww is set to acquire wealth tech startup and PayU-backed Fisdom in an all-cash deal worth $150 million, subject to regulatory approval, said sources who did not wish to be named. 
 
Fisdom's founders and its team are slated to remain with the company.
 
This comes as the IPO-bound platform (Groww) is also reportedly raising $150 million from Singapore-based asset management firm GIC.
 
This will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second large acquisition after Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore.
 
Prosus-backed Fisdom’s acquisition will enable Groww to expand offerings in the wealth management segment.
 
Fisdom offers services such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds, portfolio management services and tax-filing solutions. 
 
Fisdom was founded by Anand Dalmia and Subramanya SV in 2015. It serves over one million users. The platform is backed by investors such as Prosus, Saama, and Quona Capital.
 
Fisdom posted revenue of ₹84 crore in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), a 28 per cent increase from FY23. Net loss fell 19 per cent to ₹57.4 crore.
 
The company also achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) profitability in the March quarter of FY24, reflecting its operational efficiency and growth potential.
 
In FY24, Groww reported revenue of ₹3,145 crore with an operating profit of ₹535 crore. The company formally moved back to India from the US through a reverse flip by its parent firm last year. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Route One Fund trims IndusInd Bank stake by 0.65%, raises ₹386 cr

Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 bn via block deal

GJC calls on gem traders to stop business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan

NCLT agrees to hear Ireda's ₹510 crore insolvency plea against Gensol

Piyush Goyal to review request for extension of QCO deadline for appliances

Topics :GrowwPayUWealth Management

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story