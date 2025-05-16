Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

Stock-broking platform Groww is set to acquire wealth tech startup and PayU-backed Fisdom in an all-cash deal worth $150 million, subject to regulatory approval, said sources who did not wish to be named.
Fisdom's founders and its team are slated to remain with the company.
This comes as the IPO-bound platform (Groww) is also reportedly raising $150 million from Singapore-based asset management firm GIC.
This will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second large acquisition after Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore.
Prosus-backed Fisdom’s acquisition will enable Groww to expand offerings in the wealth management segment.
Fisdom offers services such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds, portfolio management services and tax-filing solutions.
Fisdom was founded by Anand Dalmia and Subramanya SV in 2015. It serves over one million users. The platform is backed by investors such as Prosus, Saama, and Quona Capital.
Fisdom posted revenue of ₹84 crore in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), a 28 per cent increase from FY23. Net loss fell 19 per cent to ₹57.4 crore.
The company also achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) profitability in the March quarter of FY24, reflecting its operational efficiency and growth potential.
In FY24, Groww reported revenue of ₹3,145 crore with an operating profit of ₹535 crore. The company formally moved back to India from the US through a reverse flip by its parent firm last year.