Groww to acquire PayU-backed Fisdom in $150 mn wealth management push

Stock-broking platform Groww is set to acquire wealth tech startup and PayU-backed Fisdom in an all-cash deal worth $150 million, subject to regulatory approval, said sources who did not wish to be named.

Fisdom's founders and its team are slated to remain with the company.

This comes as the IPO-bound platform (Groww) is also reportedly raising $150 million from Singapore-based asset management firm GIC.

This will be the Bengaluru-based company’s second large acquisition after Indiabulls AMC in 2023 for ₹175 crore.

Prosus-backed Fisdom’s acquisition will enable Groww to expand offerings in the wealth management segment.

ALSO READ: Banks, NBFCs may need IT overhaul to meet RBI co-lending norms: Bankers Fisdom offers services such as mutual funds, stocks, bonds, portfolio management services and tax-filing solutions.