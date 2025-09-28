Diagnostic players oppose Delhi govt's move to stop genetic sample outflow

The Delhi government’s directive banning the sending of genetic material outside the city for advanced prenatal tests has drawn opposition, with diagnostic players citing operational difficulties in complying with the order.

The move follows the Annual Report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi 2024, which showed that the city’s sex ratio at birth (SRB) had dropped to 920 girls per 1,000 boys in 2024, down from 922 in 2023.

Alarmed at the steady decline in SRB, the directive dated September 22 mandates that all tests, wherever clinically indicated, be carried out only in registered genetic laboratories within Delhi, duly approved under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

The Delhi government has also asked genetic clinics, genetic counselling centres and genetic laboratories to submit monthly reports and enforce a ban on any attempts at sex selection practices. The ban covers tests such as the Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) and several types of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT). While these tests are intended to detect foetal abnormalities, including chromosomal or genetic disorders, officials believe illegal prenatal sex determination may be making a comeback. The city’s sex ratio has been falling consistently since 2020, when it reached its highest level of 933 females per 1,000 males. It dipped to 932 in 2021 and 929 in 2022. “The ratio had only crossed the 900-mark for the first time in 2016, making the reversal a worrying sign,” an official said.

Accordingly, the directive states that no genetic material—including blood, tissue, gametes, embryos or DNA samples—shall be sent outside the territory of Delhi for conducting NIPT, PGT or any other prenatal or pre-implantation genetic testing. Citing operational challenges, diagnostic players have requested that the directive either be withdrawn or kept in abeyance until discussions take place with industry stakeholders. “While the intent to strengthen oversight is understandable, in practice this restriction can create significant barriers for patients and providers,” industry body Nathealth said in its representation. Business Standard has seen a copy of the representation. Companies noted that many healthcare facilities across the NCR and neighbouring states lack advanced genetic testing equipment or trained manpower. “Delhi itself has just two or three genetic labs, while there may only be eight to 10 such labs in India,” a Delhi-based lab owner said.