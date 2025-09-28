From FMCG to jewellery, GST rate cuts lift festival spending mood

Already in the thick of the festival season, consumer companies are seeing a surge in demand as shoppers throng stores. The glow of celebrations has been matched by the shine of lower price tags, after the government trimmed maximum retail prices across a range of goods with the recent cut in goods and services tax (GST).

In fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), the effect has been immediate, with sales lifting in double digits. Parle Products is reporting a 15-20 per cent jump in sales even at the primary level -- to distributors and stockists. “Buying was at a standstill but it