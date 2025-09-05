GST cuts fuel festive demand: Cars, bikes and gadgets set for sales boom

Companies are betting that buyers who held back on purchases will now rush to showrooms and stores from late September, just in time for festivals that run through the year-end.

Maruti Suzuki, for instance, reduced production by 6 per cent last month but still holds over 150,000 pending orders from customers who delayed deliveries in anticipation of lower prices. The company’s chairman, RC Bhargava, said the cuts will help revive small car sales, estimating annual growth of 10 per cent for the segment and 7-8 per cent for the broader auto industry, the news report said.

With these cuts, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra are reworking production schedules. The Economic Times quoted industry executives saying that retail sales of passenger vehicles are expected to remain strong for at least four to six weeks once the new rates are enforced. While dispatches to dealerships slowed in August to avoid transitional losses, companies expect to recover quickly.

The GST Council’s decision goes beyond cars and electronics. Essential daily-use products have seen sharp reductions:

Dixon Technologies, India’s largest local electronics contract manufacturer, is preparing for a surge in orders. Chairman Sunil Vachani pointed out that penetration of products like ACs and large TVs in Indian households remains low at 12–20 per cent, leaving significant room for expansion, the news report said.

• Hair oil, soaps, toothpaste, and shaving cream now face a 5 per cent tax instead of 18 per cent

• Dairy items such as butter, ghee, cheese, and spreads drop from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

• Staples like paneer, chapati, paratha, and UHT milk have moved to the nil tax category

• Life-saving medicines remain exempt

What becomes costlier