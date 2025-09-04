Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST revamp: Not just small cars, luxury vehicles, SUVs to also get cheaper

GST revamp: Not just small cars, luxury vehicles, SUVs to also get cheaper

GST Council announcements: New two-slab GST system cuts tax on smaller cars to 18 per cent, trims luxury cars and SUVs to 40 per cent, making high-end vehicles slightly cheaper

Passenger vehicle, cars

Under the new structure, luxury cars and SUVs will now fall under the 40 per cent GST slab. (Photo/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Wednesday (September 3) approved a new, simpler two-slab tax system with only 5% and 18% rates.
 
While the council has recommended reduced rates on small cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, the luxury cars and SUVs — which earlier faced a GST of 28 per cent — will now come under a new 40 per cent 'sin' tax slab.
 
However, despite the higher slab, these mid-size and large cars are set to become cheaper from September 22.   
 
 

Luxury cars, SUVs set to become cheaper

 
Currently, mid-size and large cars carry 28 per cent GST plus a compensation cess of 17-22 per cent, making the total tax around 45-50 per cent. Luxury cars (above 1,500 cc) are taxed at 48 per cent (which includes GST and cess), and SUVs (engine over 1,500 cc, length over 4 metres) attract 50 per cent in total taxes.

Also Read

Seshadri Sen, Emkay Global

India's underperformance vs global markets about to end: Seshadri Sen

FMCG

FMCG companies to benefit as GST slashed to 5% on key daily essentialspremium

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said that GST on cars is currently 28 per cent, with a cess on larger cars pushing the total burden to 40–45 per cent

GST cut will reduce prices of Alto, Wagon R: Maruti chief R C Bhargava

real estate

Cheaper cement, lower costs: GST cuts could revive affordable housing

BSE, Markets insights, stock market

GST revamp a growth reform, says MOFSL; M&M, HUL among top bets

 
Under the new structure, luxury cars and SUVs will now fall under the 40 per cent GST slab, the highest rate for 'sin' and certain luxury goods. The new rates will exclude compensation cess, reducing the overall cost.
For instance, if a luxury car costs ₹40 lakh before tax, the old structure would have imposed nearly 48 per cent in total taxes (28 per cent GST plus 20 per cent cess), taking the on-road price to about ₹59.2 lakh. Under the new 40 per cent flat GST slab, the same car would cost around ₹56 lakh — a saving of over ₹3 lakh for the buyer.
 
• Luxury cars (above 1,500 cc): 40 per cent GST, no cess
 
• SUVs, MUVs, MPVs, XUVs with engine >1500 cc, length more than 4m, and ground clearance of 170 mm and above: 40 per cent GST, no cess   
 

Big bikes to get costlier

 
Bikes with engines above 350 cc — like Royal Enfield cruisers — will become more expensive. Earlier, they were taxed at 28 per cent GST plus 3-5 per cent cess, totalling about 32 per cent. Under the new system, they will now come under the flat 40 per cent GST slab, with no cess, increasing their overall tax.
 

What are sin goods?

 
'Sin goods' are high-end or unhealthy products considered harmful to health or society. This includes tobacco, gutka, pan masala, alcohol, and sugary drinks. Governments worldwide tax these goods heavily to reduce consumption and generate revenue for public welfare.
 
In India, sin goods previously attracted 28 per cent GST plus an additional compensation cess. With the new GST reform, the cess is merged into a single 40 per cent GST rate.

More From This Section

Renewable energy, climate

GST revamp major boost for energy transition, investor confidence

air conditioner, AC

Companies expect demand boost after 10% GST cut on AC, TV, dishwashers

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

GST rate cut on cement may spur housing demand, aid project viability

Gym

Salon, gym, yoga centre services to get cheaper after GST slashed to 5%

popcorn

Popcorn finally pops into one GST slab: Now 5% across the board

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Revamp GST slab BS Web Reports GST rates GST rate cuts GST Council GST on luxury cars SUVs automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0SSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon