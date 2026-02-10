Share of flexi workers rose to 70% from 20% in five years: ISF report

The share of flexi workers in India's total workforce rose to 70 per cent in 2025 from 20 per cent in 2020, shows a report by the India Staffing Federation (ISF), released on Tuesday.

On the other hand, during this period, the share of permanent workers fell from 80 per cent to 30 per cent.

This comes at a time when the government is striving to expand social security coverage for India’s workforce and promote formal employment.

In 2024, the share of flexi workers was 64 per cent while the share of permanent workers was 36 per cent, according to ISF’s Flexi Employment Social Impact Report 2026.

A flexi worker works for a company under flexible arrangements —such as short-term contracts, part-time hours, project-based roles, or through an agency — without a permanent employment relationship. This also includes students working in part-time roles. “Flexi staffing witnessed a 6 per cent rise in growth among other formats of employment. This implies the growing demand in the flexi employment formats over preference for others,” said the report. According to the report, 73 per cent of the flexi workforce in 2025 were men, while women make up 27 per cent. The share of men has fallen from 79 per cent in 2020, while that of women has gone up from 21 per cent in 2020. The study said that 4 per cent of these workers are students.