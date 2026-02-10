UIDAI explores fund to back tech firms innovating around Aadhaar

The focus on the fund comes as the apex body plans to encourage technological solutions that can improve the quality, security and trustworthiness of the Aadhaar system, said Neelkanth Mishra, chairperson (part-time), UIDAI.

“Innovation can come from any side, so if there is an innovative fintech, we would like to partner with them and create a sandbox environment where they can test out their solutions. We are even exploring setting up a fund so that if there are innovative solutions that are Aadhaar-focused, and which can improve its quality, trustworthiness and security, we would like to fund such solutions,” Mishra said.