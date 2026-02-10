Associate Sponsors

UIDAI explores fund to back tech firms innovating around Aadhaar

UIDAI is exploring setting up a fund to back seed-stage start-ups building innovative Aadhaar-based solutions, aimed at improving the quality, security and trustworthiness of the system

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is exploring the creation of a fund to back seed-stage start-ups building innovative solutions around India’s biometric ID, Aadhaar, and its related use cases, a senior executive said.
 
The focus on the fund comes as the apex body plans to encourage technological solutions that can improve the quality, security and trustworthiness of the Aadhaar system, said Neelkanth Mishra, chairperson (part-time), UIDAI.
 
“Innovation can come from any side, so if there is an innovative fintech, we would like to partner with them and create a sandbox environment where they can test out their solutions. We are even exploring setting up a fund so that if there are innovative solutions that are Aadhaar-focused, and which can improve its quality, trustworthiness and security, we would like to fund such solutions,” Mishra said.
 
He was speaking at the Bharat Fintech Forum 2026.
 
On the sidelines of the event, Mishra explained that while the discussion was in its exploratory stage, the idea was to invest in seed-scale start-ups that may not require a large chunk of capital to begin with. The plan, however, is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.
 
“This is going to be a direct investment fund. It is still in the exploratory stage. We are looking at seed capital investments,” he told Business Standard.
 
The corpus of the fund and timelines are yet to be finalised.
 
“We are very cognisant of the fact that we are the largest biometric database in the world. There are solutions that can be built using the database that we have that no one else can replicate. Therefore, that gives a huge opportunity for people, investors and banks to develop solutions,” he explained.
 
UIDAI clocks over nine crore authentications each day, with the system having clocked more than 13 crore authentications. Mishra added that on peak days, the system records over 1.5 crore face transactions, with the number rising further.
 
“We are building the capacity so that we can do 30 crore authentications a day. There should not be any server-level problems or bottlenecks. We have revamped the Aadhaar app,” he said.
 
“We were unhappy with the kind of service coming out of the state government-run Aadhaar Sewa Kendras. So we have now launched our own Aadhaar Sewa Kendras, and those are ramping up and spreading out in every district,” he added.

Topics :UIDAIFintech sectorStart-upsbiometric authentication

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

