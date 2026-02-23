Hindustan Zinc signs pact with Tripura Group for zinc park in Rajasthan

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Monday signed a pact with Tripura Group to operationalise a manufacturing unit at its flagship zinc park in Rajasthan.

The development marks a key milestone in HZL's ambitious plan to develop the country's first integrated downstream industrial hub focused on zinc-based value chains.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Hindustan Zinc will provide assured raw material linkage to Tripura Group's proposed unit at the Zinc Industrial Park, supported by a committed long-term offtake arrangement.

"Our partnership with Tripura Group demonstrates how targeted collaboration can unlock downstream value and accelerate Make-in-India manufacturing. The assured supply arrangements, coupled with performance-linked incentives and renewable energy commitments, will provide investors with the confidence to scale.