SC flags delay in criminal justice, pulls up 23-year-long trial stay

The court stressed that fairness in criminal adjudication must extend not only to the accused but equally to victims and their families, warning that prolonged stagnation of trials makes a “mockery of justice”.

“If criminal trials in such serious offences remain pending for years together on the strength of interim orders passed by the High Courts, it would lead to nothing but a mockery of justice. Justice has to be done with all the parties. Justice cannot be done only with the accused persons. Justice has to be done even with the victim and the family members of the victim. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” the Bench observed.