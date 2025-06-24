Home affordability in H1 CY25 improves amid RBI rate cuts: Knight Frank

House purchase affordability across key Indian markets improved in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1CY25) as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 100 basis points during the period, according to Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy.

According to Knight Frank’s affordability index, Ahmedabad remains the most affordable housing market among the top eight Indian cities, with an EMI-to-income ratio of 18 per cent, followed by Pune at 22 per cent and Kolkata at 23 per cent.

Mumbai affordability falls below 50 per cent for first time

Mumbai continued to be the least affordable city, with an affordability level of 48 per cent. However, the market fell below the 50 per cent mark for the first time in the index's history. The index tracks the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) to income ratio for an average household.

Affordability levels are now at their best since the pandemic and significantly better than at the end of 2024, just before the first repo rate cut in February 2025. Index reverses inflation-induced decline The index showed steady improvement from 2010 to 2021, especially during the pandemic when the RBI had cut the repo rate. However, the central bank raised the rate by 250 basis points in a span of nine months beginning in May 2022 to counter high inflation, leading to affordability stress. With inflation worries easing and economic growth back in focus, the RBI has slashed the rate by 100 basis points since February 2025. This has improved affordability in seven of the eight cities covered in H1CY25, Knight Frank noted.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, "Affordability plays a critical role in maintaining homebuyer demand and sustaining sales momentum, both of which are vital contributors to the broader economy. As incomes grow and the economy gains strength, financial confidence among end-users improves, motivating them to commit to long-term investments such as home ownership. Given the RBI's healthy 6.5 per cent GDP growth estimate for FY26 and a favourable interest rate scenario, affordability levels are expected to be supportive of homebuyer demand in 2025."