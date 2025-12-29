How energy flowed between hiccups and hope as solar stayed bright in 2025

The year 2025 will go down as a period defined by hiccups and hope for India’s energy sector. This trend played out with surprising similarity for renewable energy, oil imports, and climate change, among other areas, with possible ramifications for India’s ongoing energy transition. It also raised larger questions about the direction and strength of the country’s energy security.

Never before in India has a power generation technology grown at such record-setting speed of capacity creation as solar. This has happened largely due to technology innovation and policy push. The numbers tell a story to be proud of. The annual solar capacity addition has grown at an exponential scale year after year. Sample this: From 5.6 gigawatt (Gw) in 2020-21, it shot up to 12.7 Gw in 2021-22, and then to 15 GW in 2023-24, finally rising to 23.8 Gw in 2024-25. In the first eight months (April-November) of the current financial year alone, 27.2 Gw capacity was added.