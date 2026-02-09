Medtech industry divided over Centre's review of refurbished device imports

“Countries like Indonesia, Thailand, China disallow such imports to safeguard public health. India must prioritise new, indigenously manufactured devices under Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Medical Devices Policy (MDR), rather than becoming a dumping ground for end-of-life equipment,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, AiMeD added.
However, multinational industry bodies contend that regulated refurbishing of medical equipment can significantly improve patient access, promote healthcare worker training, facilitate component harvesting and ecosystem development and reduce grey market risks.
“Healthcare facilities in Tier-II and Tier-III cities often lack the financial capacity to invest in high-capex equipment. Refurbished devices, available at significantly lower cost, can help bridge this gap,” said Pavan Choudary, chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).