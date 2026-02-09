Medtech industry divided over Centre's review of refurbished device imports

The Centre’s plan to form a new import policy for refurbished high-end medical devices has divided the medtech manufacturing industry. This comes even as imports continue despite a lack of regulation for the devices.

The multinational company (MNC) representative bodies have welcomed the policy review as a means to expand affordable healthcare, while domestic manufacturers say the step could risk patient safety and provide a threat to local manufacturers.

Domestic device makers body Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) on Monday said that they are against any move to reconsider or relax policy curbs on importing refurbished or pre-owned medical equipment, especially without an enforceable regulatory framework benchmarked to global standards.

“Healthcare facilities in Tier-II and Tier-III cities often lack the financial capacity to invest in high-capex equipment. Refurbished devices, available at significantly lower cost, can help bridge this gap,” said Pavan Choudary, chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).

However, multinational industry bodies contend that regulated refurbishing of medical equipment can significantly improve patient access, promote healthcare worker training, facilitate component harvesting and ecosystem development and reduce grey market risks.

“Countries like Indonesia, Thailand, China disallow such imports to safeguard public health. India must prioritise new, indigenously manufactured devices under Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Medical Devices Policy (MDR), rather than becoming a dumping ground for end-of-life equipment,” Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, AiMeD added.

Choudary said that as India actively pursues free-trade agreements (FTAs) and Bilateral Trade Agreements (BTAs), it is important to adopt a time-bound, globally aligned policy.

Globally, regulated markets such as the US and EU permit the use of refurbished medical devices, which account for approximately 7 to 9 per cent of total medical equipment volumes.

However, AiMeD representatives claimed that, while India’s total medical devices was estimated at around ₹76,000 crore in 2025, the industry sees an unauthorised trade worth ₹12,0000-15,000 crore of pre-owned medical equipment without any regulatory oversight.

Valued at around ₹1,500 crore, the pre-owned medical equipment market currently constitutes around 10 per cent of the total medical equipment industry in India.

“Such a framework should permit the use of refurbished devices only when managed through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ensuring clear legal accountability, robust service support, and stringent patient safeguards, till the time the local product reaches equivalence,” he added.

The Centre’s move for a policy review comes after central regulator CDSCO, in a letter to the Principal Commissioner of Customs last year, clarified that refurbished medical devices cannot be imported into the country for sale and distribution, as there is no specific regulation for such devices under the Medical Devices Rules, 2017.