IESA to send workforce to Singapore for training in semiconductor skills

In an effort to build talent for the semiconductor industry in India, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) is planning to send a batch of people—industry and academics—on deputation to Singapore in the coming months.

This is part of the recently announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Semiconductor Industries Association (SSIA).

“What we are looking at is sending some of the people on deputation to Singapore and the SSIA would support that so that these people spend their three to six months in some of the fabs, get some training knowledge, and come back and implement that accordingly in India. So this is how the overall skill and talent development concept is going to work,” said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA, in an interaction with Business Standard.

According to data from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Indian domestic market has around a $110 billion semiconductor market opportunity by 2030, which would be a 10 per cent share of the global market.

However, a shortage of skilled manpower is a major issue in the sector.

A recent study by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship said that the semiconductor industry in India is expected to face a shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and advanced packaging, by 2027.

Under the collaboration between IESA and SSIA, experts and trained professionals from Singaporean industries will also come to India to train domestic talent in collaboration with member entities of the IESA.

Further, the Indian semiconductor body is also exploring a similar partnership with its Taiwanese counterparts, but Singapore is preferred since it has an advantage in terms of language and connectivity, said Chandak.

“One of the challenges we face with Taiwan is the language barrier, particularly at the lower operator level. At the senior level, most people are proficient in English, so there is no problem there. However, at the operator level, this barrier can be more pronounced. In contrast, this is not as much of an issue in Singapore, as more people speak English over there,” said Chandak.

Under the partnership with SSIA, the two main priority areas will be skilling and training and the technology know-how partnership between Indian and Singaporean firms, said Chandak.

“There are several companies in Singapore which have the knowledge and technology at multiple value chain levels of semiconductor manufacturing, from design to testing to wafer fab, assembly test marking operations, logistics, and distribution, and they have got a very good amount of talent and knowledge experience. We want to bring that as part of the partnership. Priority remains, number one is the skill training, and number two is the business-to-business technology cooperation, technology transfer, and joint venture kind of arrangements in the future,” he added.