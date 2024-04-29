In the works: Telecom Patent Fund to access costly tech, drive innovation

The TPF would be used to acquire licences of crucial patented technology from global corporations or patent-holders to assist domestic telecom companies, particularly SMEs, which often face hurdles in accessing these directly because of cost constraints. The proposed fund would manage the licensing of intellectual property rights (IPR) at a national level.





By bridging this gap, the fund also aims to empower institutes and academia to accelerate their research and development (R&D) endeavours, and also foster an ecosystem of innovation in domestic telecom companies, thereby helping them build indigenous technology and enhance product localisation.

Initial funding for the TPF may come from the Telecom Technology Development Fund, with additional support from various other channels.

“Many countries around the world (such as the United States and China) have such funds,” said a senior DoT official, highlighting the significance of the initiative. “What we envision is a fund that will nationally acquire licences of critical patents in key technology areas, for both software and hardware, and make them accessible to startups, SMEs, academia and home-grown companies that otherwise struggle to afford them.” The fund aims to catalyse growth for domestic telecom companies, the official added.