Companies flouting ID requirement rise in FY25: Excellence Enablers survey

The number of companies failing to meet the minimum requirement of independent directors on their boards rose to 16 in the financial year 2025, up from 11 in FY24, according to a corporate governance survey by Excellence Enablers.

At the end of FY25, 16 companies among the Nifty 100 firms were non-compliant, including 11 public sector units (PSUs) and three public sector banks (PSBs). Notably, five PSUs did not have a single independent director on their boards. In comparison, FY24 saw 11 non-compliant companies, comprising eight PSUs and two PSBs.

As of March 31, 2025, eight companies had no woman independent directors, while 39 companies featured two or more.

The Companies Act, 2013 mandates that at least one-third of directors on a listed company’s board should be independent. In addition, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations stipulate that if a listed company lacks a regular non-executive chairperson, at least half the board must be independent directors. The sixth edition of the survey also emphasised the importance of separating the roles of board chairperson and managing director or chief executive officer (MD/CEO). However, 37 companies continued to combine these roles. The report criticised this, stating: “It is unfortunate that this separation has been made non-mandatory,” warning that combining the roles contradicts a fundamental principle of corporate governance.