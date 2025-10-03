Friday, October 03, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

From October 4, cheques will be cleared on a near real-time basis under a new continuous clearing system, replacing the batch process and speeding up fund access

Cheque

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks will transition to a continuous cheque clearing system from the fixed batch format starting October 4, a move expected to enhance customer convenience, industry experts said.
 
Under the new system, cheques will no longer be processed in fixed batches. Instead, cheques received at bank branches will be scanned and sent to the clearing house continuously during the presentation session, which runs from 10 am to 4 pm.
 
The clearing house will release cheque images to drawee banks on a continuous basis, allowing each cheque to be settled on a near real-time basis, instead of following the current T+1-day clearing cycle.
   
A drawee bank is the bank that holds the account of the person or entity writing the cheque.
 
Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said: “This move will ensure that funds are credited within a few hours, giving customers quicker access to funds. It will particularly benefit areas where digital infrastructure is still evolving. Banks’ back-end technologies have also advanced to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.”

Also Read

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI proposes basic savings bank deposit account as a standard service

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM to kick off nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets on Oct 4

Sidbi

Sidbi net profit rises by 19.5% to record high of ₹4,811 cr in FY25

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI revises norms for claims settlement of deceased bank customers

 
The implementation will be phased. Phase 1 will run from October 4, 2025, to January 2, 2026, during which drawee banks must confirm cheques presented to them by the end of the confirmation session. Cheques not confirmed within this time will be deemed approved and included for settlement. The item expiry time for all cheques in this phase will be set at 7 pm.
 
Phase 2 will begin on January 3, 2026, with the item expiry time for cheques changing to T+3 hours. Cheques not confirmed by drawee banks within three hours will be treated as deemed approved and included for settlement at 2 pm.
 
Settlements will be released every hour from 11 am until the end of the confirmation session, based on positive confirmations from drawee banks and cheques considered deemed approved. Presenting banks will process these settlements and release payments to customers within one hour of successful settlement, subject to the usual safeguards.
 
Under the cheque truncation system (CTS), the value of transactions in FY25 stood at Rs 71.13 trillion, with a volume of 609.54 million transactions. In FY26 so far, transaction value has reached Rs 29.39 trillion.

More From This Section

Representative Picture

Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaulpremium

ATM

Rural centres emerge as new frontier for banks' ATM expansion drivepremium

bank loan, banks

PSBs continue to grab higher share in incremental credit growth: RBI

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI signals openness for licences for new urban cooperative banks

merger and acquisition (M&A)

RBI allows Indian lenders to fund acquisitions of Indian corporates

Topics : Banks cheque book Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon