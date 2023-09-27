Home / Industry / News / India 6G vision gets global play with acceptance by ITU Study Group

India 6G vision gets global play with acceptance by ITU Study Group

The proposal was accepted by ITU Study group (SG-5) meeting in Geneva held on September 25-26, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's vision to have ubiquitous coverage under 6G technology has been accepted by UN body ITU's Study Group in its meeting held at Geneva-- a move that is expected to reduce the cost of deployment of the next generation technology.

ITU is responsible for developing international mobile telecommunication standards.

"In the current meeting, despite resistance and attempts to reverse our progress by few member states, the Department of Telecommunications was able to successfully include 'Ubiquitous Connectivity' and ratify the framework document," an official statement said on Wednesday.

The proposal was accepted by ITU Study group (SG-5) meeting in Geneva held on September 25-26, 2023.

IMT 2030, also known as 6G, is being developed by Working Party 5D of ITU-R Study Group 5.

India in its 6G vision document, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has proposed 6G technology implementation should be affordable, sustainable and ubiquitous.

In the previous meeting of Study group Indian delegation succeeded in the inclusion of 6G ubiquitous connectivity into the IMT2030 framework as a usage scenario, enabling high-speed broadband internet for all, including both urban and rural populations for mitigating the digital divide and creating equal opportunities for all through mobile technologies.

ITU, Expert Group on NGN, member, Satya N Gupta said with this acceptance India's 6G vision has got global play.

"The finalised proposals decide on the way technology will evolve. The acceptance of India's 6G proposal has brought the country's vision to a global level and it gives opportunity to the country to participate in forming 6G standards," Gupta said.

This is the first time India has had such a significant impact on influencing the ITU.

"This positions India exceptionally well to drive the definition of 6G standards. It is essential for us to develop a robust 6G strategy that guarantees the incorporation of 10 per cent of India's intellectual property rights (IPR) into the 6G framework," the states said.

India has already secured more than 200 patents on 6G technology through Industry and academia collaboration with support of the Department of Telecom.

"India taking a pole position in these discussions is not just beneficial for India, but also gives the Global South a voice in setting agenda and standards for this new technology which has potential to disrupt the digital ecosystem," the statement said.

Also Read

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Telecom service industry to see revenue growth up by 7-9% in FY24: ICRA

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

DGCA can act against noncompliance of pilots to aviation rules: Delhi HC

Reliance Jio gains 3.9 mn users in July, Vodafone loses ground: Trai

India showcases thriving coffee industry at World Coffee Conference

6 GHz spectrum can be split between unlicensed and licensed use: Trai

Bombay HC allows Akasa Air to proceed with suit against former pilots

Topics :Telecom industrytelecom sectortelecom services

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story